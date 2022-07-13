TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump after hotter-than-expected inflation data; curve inversion gets deeper

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data showed another 40-year peak in annual inflation, reinforcing expectations of steep interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming policy meetings.

The inversion on the benchmark U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB grew wider on Wednesday to 17.8 basis points following the data, the most inverted since November 2006, Refinitiv data showed.

Yield curve inversions are widely seen as precursors to recessions.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, surged to a four-week high of 3.215% and was last up 12.6 bps at 3.169% US2YT=RR, after earlier hitting a four-week high of 3.215%.

The Labor Department's report showed the consumer price Index (CPI) rose in June on both a monthly and annual basis by 1.3% and 9.1%, respectively.

The so-called "core" CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.9% year-on-year.

A Reuters poll showed year-on-year CPI in June had been estimated to come in at 8.8%, while the monthly core index was expected to have eased to 5.8% from 6.0% in May.

"I don't think it's a surprise that the number came in hot. For the week, investors were building in the fact that we would get a hotter print," said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist, at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"It means the Fed is going to continue to be aggressive, and right now the Fed is not your friend, at least from an investor standpoint."

U.S. fed funds futures 0#FF: have raised the chances of a full percentage-point hike at the Fed meeting later this month to 37% after the hotter-than-expected U.S. annual inflation print. FEDWATCH

Prior to the release of the CPI data, fed funds futures had priced just a 0.2% chance of a 100 basis-point hike this month.

By the end of the year, the futures market has factored in a fed funds rate of 3.6% after the data, from 3.41% just before. The current fed funds rate is at 1.58%.

In midmorning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields was last up 7.8 basis points at 3.037% US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields gained 6 bps to 3.196 bps US30YT=RR, ahead of an auction of the long-term bond.

Following the CPI data, U.S. breakeven inflation rates 0#USBEI=RR, bond market measures of investors' expectations on the pace of the rise in prices, rose across the board. The largest increases were on the short end of the curve, with one-year breakevens up 24 bps to 3.43% USBEI1Y=RR , while those on two-year TIPS were up 16 bps to 3.061% USBEI2Y=RR

Breakeven inflation is the difference between the yield on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and nominal Treasuries, and has been lower across the curve, from one-year to 30-year maturities.

July 13 Wednesday 10:42AM New York / 1442 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.22

2.2635

0.059

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.7875

2.8666

0.099

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-211/256

3.0926

0.050

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-178/256

3.1072

0.027

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-32/256

3.0041

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-144/256

2.9995

-0.027

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

2.9336

-0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-4/256

3.388

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-12/256

3.1315

-0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.75 -0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

