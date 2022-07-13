TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump after hotter-than-expected inflation data

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data showed another 40-year peak in annual inflation, reinforcing expectations of steep interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming policy meetings.

The Labor Department's report showed the consumer price Index (CPI) rose in June on both a monthly and annual basis by 1.3% and 9.1%, respectively.

The so-called "core" CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.9% year-on-year.

A Reuters poll showed year-on-year CPI in June had been estimated to come in at 8.8%, while the monthly core index was expected to have eased to 5.8% from 6.0% in May.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields was last up 10.2 basis points at 3.0599% US10YT=RR.

The benchmark U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve showed an inversion of 15.7 bps, the largest inversion since at least March 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.