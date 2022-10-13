TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump after hot CPI points to bigger rate hikes

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields shot higher on Thursday after a hotter-than-expected reading of U.S. consumer prices in September suggested the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer to tame sticky inflation.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to climb 0.2%.

Core CPI jumped 6.6% on an annual basis, faster than the 6.3% registered in the 12 months through August. Economist had expected a 6.5% gain in September.

The yield on two-year US2YT=RR Treasury notes, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, rose 23.5 basis points to a 15-year high of 4.523%.

The numbers were clearly very bad," said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management. "It highlights this situation where almost every single time inflation is hotter than expected, forcing the Fed to move the goal posts again."

Investors have been trying to gauge when the U.S. central bank will ease its rapid pace of raising rates, what's been dubbed a Fed pivot.

The Fed's rate-hiking pace has been the most aggressive in decades and has pushed both bonds and stocks into bear markets. Rates have risen so fast the 10-year's yield shot up about 69 basis points in September, the biggest monthly gain since July 2003.

The Fed's terminal rate will now likely peak next year at 4.90%, up from previous forecasts of 4.65%, Skiba said.

"We will now be discussing whether the Fed needs to be tightening even more than previously was priced in to stem inflation," he said. "Any hope of a Fed pivot this year is dead in the water. Now the question is will inflation be able to cooperate some time in 2023."

Money markets were pricing in an 88.7% probability that Fed policymakers would hike rates by 75 basis points when they meet on Nov. 1-2. An extraordinary 100-basis-point hike was given an 11.3% probability. FEDWATCH

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose 14 basis points to 4.042%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 8.4 basis points to 3.971%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, widened at -48.3 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.412%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.328%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging a bit more than 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.385%.

Oct. 13 Thursday 9:33 AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.6375

3.7219

0.100

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.15

4.2973

0.134

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-134/256

4.5057

0.219

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-62/256

4.5233

0.217

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-46/256

4.3101

0.196

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-12/256

4.2013

0.170

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-144/256

4.0464

0.144

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-196/256

4.2975

0.107

30-year bond US30YT=RR

83-20/256

3.973

0.086

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.25 -0.50

