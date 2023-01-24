TREASURIES-U.S. yields inch lower as markets look to next week's Fed meeting

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting that is widely expected to deliver a smaller 25 basis-point rate increase.

U.S. yields rose earlier in the session, with 10-year and two-year yields hitting one-week highs, lifted by data showing that a slowdown in the U.S. manufacturing and services sector eased off this month. Yields were mostly lower overnight, with prices higher, in line with the European bond market.

Data showed U.S. business activity contracted for a seventh consecutive month in January, but was nevertheless the highest reading in three months. S&P Global's Flash U.S. Composite Output Index rose to 46.6 in January - with readings below 50 indicating contraction in activity - from a final reading of 45.0 in December.

The report should bolster expectations that the Fed is likely to tighten rates again next week, but at a slower pace.

"I'm expecting 25 basis points in February and then another 25 in March and then I just see the Fed going on hold pretty much for the rest of the year," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

He said he believes a U.S. recession is imminent.

"All the indications, from the inversion of the yield curve to the fall in money supply, are telling me that we're going to have a recession and it's not going to be a light one," he said.

"Whether it comes from the housing market or the business sector, we're going to have a recession. Companies are struggling and are laying people off and I think the unemployment rate heads to 4.5 to 5%."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR declined by about six basis points on Tuesday to 3.465% while U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields US30YT=RR were down seven bps to 3.619%.

A widely-tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, remained inverted at -74.9 basis points.

The inversion of this curve has predicted eight of the last nine recessions, analysts said.

The Treasury on Tuesday auctioned $42 billion in U.S. two-year notesat a high-yield of 4.139%, one and a half basis point below the expected rate at the bid deadline, a sign of hefty investor demand for the paper. The bid-to-cover ratio was strong at 2.79 times.

U.S. two-year note yields US2YT=RR fell by about eight basis points after the auction to close at 4.212%, down about three bps from Monday.

In other parts of the Treasuries market, the U.S. breakeven inflation rates were mostly higher on Tuesday.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR was last at 2.24%, up nearly two bps, suggesting that investors expect inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, to average around 2.24% over the next five years.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate USBEI10Y=RR was last at 2.279%, up roughly one basis point.

January 24 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5775

4.696

0.027

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6775

4.8573

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-17/256

4.2124

-0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

3.8634

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-82/256

3.5801

-0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-38/256

3.5226

-0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-112/256

3.4656

-0.057

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-172/256

3.7357

-0.074

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-232/256

3.6191

-0.071

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.75 0.00

