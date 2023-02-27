TREASURIES-U.S. yields inch down but interest rate fears linger

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined on Monday as some investors saw recent weakness in U.S. government bonds as a buying opportunity, but fears of higher interest rates continued to be a top concern.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, have been rising steeply over the past few weeks as a flurry of strong economic data supported expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates more than previously expected to fight stubbornly high inflation.

Initially yields continued their ascent in early trade on Monday after Germany's benchmark 10-year yield hit a new near 12-year high, but they changed course around the release of U.S. data on durable goods orders in January, which dropped 4.5% month on month, against expectations of a 4% decline.

"Immediately before the release, we saw yields drop and since the data the price action has extended in steepening fashion," said Benjamin Jeffery, a strategist on the U.S. Rates Strategy Team at BMO Capital Markets.

"We remain cautiously bullish ahead of month-end and another round of dip buying seen in duration this morning," he said.

While orders for durable goods fell more than expected last month, new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected and shipments of so-called core goods rebounded, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up at the start of the first quarter.

The data rounded off "a month of strong activity releases and suggests business investment will hold up a bit better in the first quarter than we had thought," Capital Economics said in a note.

Economic data this month reflected still tight jobs markets and inflation remaining sticky, leading Fed funds futures traders to bet on higher rates, which in the U.S. are now seen peaking in September at 5.4%, up from 4.58% now. FEDWATCH

There is also less conviction that the Fed may cut rates later this year, with Morgan Stanley now expecting it to deliver its first interest rate cut in March 2024, against a previous forecast of a December move.

"The sentiment has completely reversed on rates," said Doug Fincher, a portfolio manager at Ionic Capital Management. "We're trying to not get too caught up in the day-to-day moves. The reality is that inflation is still sticky ... inflation volatility is going to stay high," he said.

Separately on Monday the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, jumped 8.1% last month, the biggest increase since June 2020. Treasury yields inched up after the release.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last seen at 3.921%, down nearly three basis points from Friday.

Two-year yields, which more closely track investor expectations on the path of interest rates, were about one point lower at 4.792%. On Friday, they had hit three-and-a-half-month highs after data showing that U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January and inflation accelerated.

February 27 Monday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.685

4.8038

-0.029

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9

5.0907

-0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-175/256

4.7928

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-152/256

4.5116

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-56/256

4.1747

-0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-136/256

4.0776

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-140/256

3.9219

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-228/256

4.1046

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-216/256

3.9189

-0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 0.50 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton and Andrea Ricci) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

