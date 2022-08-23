TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit multi-week highs as market expects hawkish Powell in Jackson Hole

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-week peaks in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors refocused on what is anticipated to be hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at this week's central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

U.S. 10-year yields touched five-week highs, with 30-year and 20-year yields hitting eight-week and six-week peaks, respectively. Five-year and seven-year yields rose to their highest in five weeks, while three-year yields surged to nine-week peaks.

Earlier in the session, Treasury yields fell after data signaled a slowing economy, with U.S. private-sector activity contracting for a second consecutive month in August and new home sales dropping sharply in July.

U.S. rates have since recovered, with yields on five- to 10-year notes turning higher.

Investors are positioned for hawkish guidance from Powell's speech Friday morning in Jackson Hole. He is expected to signal more interest rate hikes to reduce inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

"In general, I don't think there is going to be any policy shift. I would expect Powell to stay on the theme of what we have been hearing from the Fed," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities in New York.

"I don't think it's a secret that the committee in general views inflation as the No. 1 issue right now even at the expense of recession. If we hear that from Powell, rates are going to back up a lot, like meaningfully. You could see two-year yields back up by 25-50 basis points within the course of a week."

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.8 bps at 3.0628%.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yield US30YT=RRrose 3 bps to 3.2712%.

Treasury yields briefly fell on weak U.S. economic data, which showed private-sector business activity shrank to its weakest since May 2020, with particular softness in the services sector.

The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for August dropped to 45 this month from a final reading of 47.7 in July.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes also fell sharply in July amid persistently high mortgage rates. New home sales tumbled 12.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000 units last month.

A key U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, remained inverted on Tuesday at -23.9 bps.This curve has been inverted since July 5.

The U.S. 2/10 curve inversion historically foreshadows recession. It has preceded eight of the last nine recessions, analysts said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically tracks interest rate expectations, rose 3.7 bps to 3.2997%.

Following the economic numbers, fed funds futures priced in a 53% chance of a 50 basis-point (bps) rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting next month. The fed funds rate is seen hitting roughly 3.6% by the end of the year, and peaking at 3.75% in March 2023. FEDWATCH

A weak auction of U.S. two-year notes also added to the decline in Treasury prices that pushed yields higher. The two-year note picked up a high yield of 3.307%, about 1.3 bps below the expected rate at the bid deadline. It was the largest tail since February 2020, according to Jefferies in a research note.

The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of investor demand, was 2.49, the lowest since March.

August 23 Tuesday 4:07PM New York / 2007 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.71

2.767

-0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.1

3.1932

-0.031

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-114/256

3.2976

-0.039

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-96/256

3.3472

-0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-12/256

3.1805

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-196/256

3.1476

0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-84/256

3.0628

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-4/256

3.5141

0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-220/256

3.2703

0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 38.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 1.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

