TREASURIES-U.S. yields higher after two-day fall, Fed comments

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising after two straight days of declines as comments from Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank was not done with its interest rate hikes yet.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said he is comfortable with more rate increases if upcoming data does not show that weakening demand for goods and services is flowing through to slower inflation.

In addition, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the slow progress being made on bringing down inflation will probably require more tightening of rates by the central bank as core inflation is not coming down as he thought it would.

The Fed on Wednesday kept rates unchanged at the 5.00%-5.25% range but indicated 50 basis points (bps) of hikes may be needed by the end of the year as a result of a stronger-than-expected economy and slower decline in inflation.

"The market's trying to handicap the jawboning, and I think it's become difficult because the Fed has done what they said they were going to do to a certain extent," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.

"So people are getting used to believing the Fed a little bit more than they did. I mean, everybody's always skeptical, but if inflation is moderating, you can make a case kind of either way, really, sort of a jump ball," Martin said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.5 basis points at 3.783%. The yield had fallen 11.1 basis points over the prior two sessions following the Fed announcement.

Yields briefly pared gains after the preliminary reading of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan came in at 63.9, above the 60.0 estimate, and a four-month high.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.4 basis points at 3.872%.

In contrast to the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years on Thursday and left the door open to more hikes in a sign that global central banks may no longer be acting as closely in concert as they have been in recent years.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan kept intact its ultra-easy monetary policy even though inflation has been stronger than expected and signaled it would remain a dovish outlier to most other global central banks.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 97.8 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 11.1 basis points at 4.759%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.198%, after closing at 2.210% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.223%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.