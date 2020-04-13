TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain on virus optimism, outlook still uncertain

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, bolstered by news the coronavirus outbreak may be nearing a peak in the United States, raising hopes for reopening the economy weeks after restrictions to fight the fast-spreading disease shut it down.

U.S. yields were also pushed higher following comments from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the worst may be over for his state in terms of the pandemic, but gains achieved through social distancing could be undone if "we do something stupid" and relax those restrictions too quickly.

Also on Monday, six states in the U.S. Northeast agreed to coordinate the reopening of their economies by forming a regional panel to develop a strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions aimed at stanching the coronavirus pandemic. Those states are New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

But the outlook remains extremely uncertain and any signs that the pandemic is stabilizing should be viewed with utmost caution, analysts said.

"At the end of the day, we're in an environment where growth will slow considerably and inflation won't be an issue for the time being," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

"So I think it would be difficult to see yields go sharply higher any time soon."

Volume was light, with markets in Europe closed for Easter Monday and spurring choppy market action.

A major deal to cut global oil output and address a glut that has damaged the energy sector also lifted U.S. yields earlier in the session. But crude prices fell on concerns even that would not be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus outbreak crushing demand.

On the pandemic front, a Reuters tally showed U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 23,000 on Monday, as officials said the outbreak could reach its peak this week.[ nL2N2C10RK]

Despite more positive news, risk appetite was still off, with U.S. stocks down on Monday.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 0.750% from 0.722% late on Friday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.383%, up from 1.348% on Friday.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were last at 0.243%, up from Friday's 0.225%.

"After the immense volatility we saw in March, the market is consolidating," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"The Fed has been buying and there's really no reason to go too far. We have to wait and see when the world opens up again."

The U.S. Treasury's substantial $105 billion in three-month and six-month bill auctions were well subscribed on Monday as demand for quality debt remained high.

April 13 Monday 3:46PM New York / 1946 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178

-0-27/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-4/256

-0-60/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.23

0.234

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.26

0.2647

0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-65/256

0.2452

0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

0.3181

0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-76/256

0.4394

0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-242/256

0.633

0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-8/256

0.757

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

114-200/256

1.3928

0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 -1.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

