TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain for 2nd trading day, catching up with inflation, fundamentals

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday for a second trading session in 2022, reflecting risk appetite that saw two of Wall Street's main indexes touch record highs and as bond investors geared up for rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Yields on U.S. 5-year notes, which reflect rate hike expectations, soared to a 23-month peak. U.S. 2-year notes, another maturity that mirrors the market's outlook for interest rates, also rose after hitting a 22-month high on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year yields, meanwhile, advanced to a six-week high, while 30-year yields climbed to their highest in more than two months.

"The direction of the move is consistent with our bearish outlook on Treasuries. We look for the 10-year to move anywhere between 1.8% to 2.2% by mid-year," said Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

"I would also point out how inconsistent long-term yields have been with fundamentals. With U.S. inflation expecting to hit 7% in the first quarter this year and economic growth expected to be well above potential, 1.50% and below in the 10-year yield doesn't make a whole lot of sense," he added.

Futures 0#FF: on the federal funds rate on Tuesday priced in a roughly 66% chance of a quarter percentage-point tightening by March, with investors fully pricing that scenario by May.

In late morning trading, U.S. 5-year yields rose to as high as 1.3980% US5YT=RR, their strongest level since February 2020, They were last little changed on the day at 1.3703%.

The 10-year yield touched a six-week peak of 1.681% US10YT=RR and was last up 3 basis points at 1.663%.

U.S. 30-year yields rose to 2.084% US30YT=RR, their highest since late October, and were last up nearly 6 basis points at 2.0744%.

Market participants also said heavy corporate issuance continued to undermine Treasury prices. Dealers underwriting the bond deals have to sell Treasuries to lock in the rate for borrowing costs.

About $11 billion in corporate bond offerings launched on Monday, weighing on Treasuries and pushing yields higher.

BMO Capital Markets, in a research note, said Tuesday was on track to "bring heavier issuance" based on the six financial deals announced overnight and expectations for as many as 15 deals set for pricing.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's data showing U.S. manufacturing slowing in December amid lackluster demand for goods pushed yields a little lower. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 58.7 last month, the lowest reading since last January and followed 61.1 in November.

The ISM data, however, was offset by a report which indicated that the number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail for a while.

