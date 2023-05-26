TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain after PCE data shows inflation picking up

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again in either June or July after consumer spending figures showed annual inflation rose slightly last month.

The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, jumped 5.2 basis points to 4.562%, while a closely watched gap between two- and 10-year notes widened further, indicating a recession looms.

Consumer spending rose 0.8% last month and March data was revised up, the Commerce Department said. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy increased 4.7% year over year after gaining 4.6% the prior month. PCE is a favorite inflation gauge for the Fed.

"The market is fully pricing in a hike in the next two meetings, 13 basis points in June and 12 in July," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"The reason it's still split is this idea of a skip, that some Fed officials feel they want a little more time. That's why they might skip in June and hike in July," she said.

Federal funds futures rose to reflect a 65.4% probability that the Fed raises rates at the end of a two-day policy meeting on June 14, a sharp rise from the settlement price of 36.4% on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Fed's target rate is now projected to stay above 5% until Dec.13, up from Nov. 1 before the day's data. FEDWATCH

"Everybody thought the Fed was done after the rate hike earlier this month," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"I don't think there's really enough in the data now to say that they should even pause. It makes more sense from their point of view to keep going and stop at a certain point."

Fed Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Friday that the latest round of inflation data was disappointing, but even so, she was not yet ready to say what the central bank should do at its next meeting.

The rise in rates was tempered by efforts on Friday between the White House and congressional Republicans to put the final touches on a deal to raise the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell 0.70 bps to 3.808%, below that of the two-year note.

The inverted yield curve generally signals a recession is not far off. The difference in yields was -75.6 basis points.

An economy that has proven resilient so far to the most aggressive Fed tightening in four decades also suggests policymakers will hike rates again. The unemployment report for May could be decisive, Misra said.

"You get a solid payrolls number, anything above 100,000, will mean a 25 basis point hike is almost a done deal."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RRfell 3.7 basis points to 3.967%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.255%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

U.S. bond trading closed early at 2 p.m. because of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

May 26 Friday 1:32 p.m. New York / 1732 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1575

5.2944

-0.078

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.195

5.4208

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-105/256

4.5619

0.052

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-78/256

4.2401

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-160/256

3.9306

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-64/256

3.8734

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-112/256

3.808

-0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-80/256

4.1484

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-8/256

3.9672

-0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.00 1.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

