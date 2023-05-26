TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain after PCE data shows inflation picking up

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again in either June or July after consumer spending figures showed annual inflation rose slightly last month.

The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, jumped 6.8 basis points to 4.579%, while a closely watched gap between two- and 10-year notes widened further, indicating a recession looms.

Consumer spending rose 0.8% last month and data for March was revised up, the Commerce Department said. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy increased 4.7% year over year basis after gaining 4.6% the prior month.

"The market is fully pricing in a hike in the next two meetings, 13 basis points in June and 12 in July," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"The reason it's still split is this idea of a skip, that some Fed officials feel they want a little more time. That's why they might skip in June and hike in July," she said.

Federal funds futures rose to a 52.8% probability that the Fed raises rates at the end of a two-day policy on June 14, a sharp rise from the settlement price of 36.4% on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The rise in rates was tempered by efforts between the White House and congressional Republicans to put the final touches on a deal to raise the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years.

The benchmark 10-year note rose 1.40 BPS, less than the jump in the two-year note, with the yield at 3.829%.

The higher yield on the shorter-term note is an inversion of the yield curve, which has always signaled a recession is not far off. The difference in yields was a -75.0 basis points.

An economy that has proven resilient so far to the most aggressive Fed tightening in four decades also suggests policymakers will hike rates again. The unemployment report for May could be decisive, Misra said.

"You get a solid payrolls number, anything above 100,000, will mean a 25 basis point hike is almost a done deal."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.4 basis points to 3.990%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.274%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

