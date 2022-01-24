TREASURIES-U.S. yields flatten after slide on Ukraine tensions, FOMC caution

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on most maturities slid on Monday, as investors grew nervous about a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as a Federal Reserve that is widely expected this week to flag an interest rate hike in March.

But yields pared losses and some ticked higher in late afternoon trading as a dramatic turnaround in stocks appeared to change the picture from risk off to risk on.

A strong U.S. 2-year note auction added to bids on Treasuries early in the afternoon, helping push yields lower.

U.S. benchmark 10-year and 30-year yields, along with those on the front end that reflect interest rate expectations such as 2-year and 5-year notes, slid to more than one-week lows in early trade. But most of those yields came off their lows, with some ticking higher after stock exchanges closed.

After selling off hard for most of the trading session, U.S. stocks turned higher near the end of the session as bargain-hunters emerged. Last week, the S&P 500 .SPX index and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC suffered their largest weekly percentage plunges since March 2020, undermined by expectations of a hawkish Fed. .N

Treasuries, however, were not in panic mode, with moves in yields range-bound overall.

Investors are focused on the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which starts on Tuesday, amid expectations the central bank will signal that it plans to raise rates by 25 basis points in March. The Fed would be tightening policy for the first time since it slashed its overnight benchmark interest rate to near zero soon after the start of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.

Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four Fed increases this year.

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, believes the recent volatility in equity markets could soften the Fed's hawkish tone a little when it releases its policy statement on Wednesday, but it won't necessarily change its approach.

"It's easy to talk tough about inflation and what it's going to do about it when the S&P 500 is up 18% annualized five years running. All of a sudden, when the market has been doing what it has been doing the last few days, that tough talk becomes much more difficult," Merz said.

Aside from the Fed, investors fretted about tensions in Ukraine.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

The move suggested that the West is buckling up and expects Russia to attack Ukraine after gathering about 100,000 troops within reach of the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia though denies any intention of invading.

In afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was up about half a basis point on the day at 1.7759% US10YT=RR, after earlier hitting an 11-day low of 1.7070%.

U.S. 30-year yields rose nearly 4 basis points to 2.1162%, reversing an earlier fall. They also slid to more than a one-week low of 2.0330% US30YT=RR earlier in the session.

On the shorter-end of the curve, U.S. 2-year and 5-year yields slipped to 0.9710% US2YT=RR and 1.5506% US5YT=RR, respectively.

The U.S. 2-year note auction, meanwhile, showed solid results, helped by the decline in Treasury prices since early December. The auction's high yield was 0.99%, compared with the expected rate of 1.004% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note at a lower rate.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.81, the highest since April 2020, compared with an average of 2.5. Indirect accounts, which include foreign central banks, took 66.0% of the total, the second highest on record going back to the summer of 2003, according to Action Economics.

On the corporate credit side, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG.P fell to its lowest since Nov 2020 before recovering to close off just 0.1%.

January 24 Monday 5:12PM New York / 2212 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.165

0.1674

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.3525

0.358

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-148/256

0.971

-0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-154/256

1.262

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-148/256

1.5506

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-190/256

1.7219

0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-104/256

1.7759

0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-40/256

2.1775

0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-176/256

2.1162

0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Alison Williams, Paul Simao and Richard Pullin) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.