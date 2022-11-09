TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat to slightly lower ahead of CPI, with midterms outcome uncertain

By Amanda Cooper and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as results for the midterm elections so far have not shown the widely anticipated sweeping "red wave" Republican victory, leaving investors to focus on upcoming inflation data.

Control of Congress was up for grabs early on Wednesday, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, meaning it was, as yet, unclear whether Republicans would crack the tenuous hold on power by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

On Tuesday, U.S. yields fell on some expectation of a Republican victory in both chambers that would result in a split government. Investors expect that a Republican majority would curtail Biden's ability to pursue expansive fiscal policy plans, a good scenario for bonds.

Using more fiscal measures would mean higher U.S. borrowings through more issuance of Treasuries. An increase in the supply of Treasuries would drive down their price and lift yields.

"There is a tiny chance that Democrats keep both chambers. If that were to be the case, you would have a situation where Congress would have more ability to ease from fiscal perspective, which would put pressure on the Treasuries market," said Andrzej Skiba, head of U.S. fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

"However, the likelihood that Democrats hold on to the House of Representatives is very low. It's not a zero probability though," Skiba added.

In mid-morning trading, yields on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR were little changed at 4.123%, while those on the two-year note US2YT=RR, which tend to reflect U.S. rate move expectations, were down 1.5 basis points (bps) 4.657%.

In the House, Republicans remained favored to win a majority that would allow them to halt Biden's legislative agenda. By early on Wednesday, the party had flipped six Democratic-held House seats, Edison Research projected, one more than the minimum they need to take over the chamber.

While a Republican-controlled House, along with a Democratic president, would likely curb spending, but it also could set the stage for another fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling next year - effectively leading to political gridlock.

U.S. 30-year yields were up 1.6 bps at 4.276% US30YT=RR.

The more immediate focus for investors was on Thursday's monthly inflation report, which could shape Federal Reserve monetary policy in the months to come.

Thursday's report on the consumer price index is expected to show a year-on-year rise of 8%, moderating slightly from September's 8.3% rate, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, is forecast to have risen by 6.5%, up from 6.3% the month before.

"The data remains elevated compared to historical levels even as energy and vehicle prices fell in the previous three months. But the Ukraine conflict and looming winter still present uncertainties related to energy costs beyond November," said Jamie Dutta, market analyst at online broker Vantage.

"The hot figures are unlikely to bring much relief to the 'Fed pivot' pushers with the annualized number way above the Fed's 2% headline target. This will mean the Fed cannot deviate from continuing its tightening path," Dutta added.

The futures market currently shows investors believe the target federal funds rate will peak around 5.1% by next June, from a range between 3.75% and 4% right now, and the chances of a rise of 50 or 75 basis points are tilted in favor of a half-point increase next month. FEDWATCH

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $35 billion in 10-year notes.

November 9 Wednesday 10:56 AM New York/1556 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.1025

4.2031

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.465

4.6316

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-121/256

4.6572

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

4.5563

-0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-70/256

4.2886

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-204/256

4.2007

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-24/256

4.1174

-0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-152/256

4.481

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

78-192/256

4.2673

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.00 0.75 Live election resultshttps://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-ELECTION/RESULTS/dwvkdgzdqpm/ (Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur; Editing by Alison Williams and Will Dunham) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

