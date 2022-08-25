TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat to lower as markets cautiously look to Jackson Hole meeting

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly lower on Thursday after hitting multi-week highs the previous session, amid uncertainty as to what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might say when he speaks on Friday at a global central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

While the bond market expects Powell to stick to his message of bringing down U.S. inflation to the Fed's 2% target, big players such as Goldman Sachs expects the central bank chief to reiterate the case for slowing the pace of tightening, similar to what he said in his July news conference.

U.S. yields from two-year notes to 30-year bonds hit peaks on Wednesday of anywhere between five to 10 weeks, with market participants positioning for hawkish comments from Powell.

"What continues to make sense to us is to raise the fed funds target to the 3.50% to 3.75% range, either late this year or early next year and then reassess its progress since monetary policy works with lags," said Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research.

"Talk of rate cuts next year is premature, but understandable," he added.

Eurodollar futures have priced in at least one rate cut between March EDH3 and December 2023 EDZ3, with the spread between the two contracts inverted at roughly -40 basis points on Thursday. The peak fed funds rate is seen at 4% in March next year, eurodollar futures showed.

In late morning trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.4 bps at 3.102%.

The 10-year yield briefly rose after data showed the U.S. economy contracted at a moderate pace of a 0.6% annualized rate in the second quarter, higher than the first gross domestic product reading for the quarter. That 0.6% fall in GDP was an upward revision from the previously estimated 0.9% pace of decline. The economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR fell 1.5 bps to 3.305%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, stayed inverted at -28.4 bps. This curve has been inverted since early July.

An inversion of this yield curve is typically a precursor to recession, predicting eight of the last nine downturns.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which tracks the U.S. rate outlook, was down 0.2 bps at 3.384%.

Bond market measures of inflation expectations have also risen.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR rose to a session peak of 2.9715%, the highest since mid-June.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations, also hit its highest since mid-June of 2.7205%.

Fed funds futures have now priced in a 60.5% chance of a 75-bps rate hike next month, up from about 45% on Tuesday. The fed funds rate is seen hitting 3.6% by the end of the year FEDWATCH, compared with the current rate OF 2.33%.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury will auction of $37 billion in seven-year notes. Analysts expect soft demand for the note given the lackluster results for the five-year and two-year note sales this week.

August 25 Thursday 10:49AM New York / 1449 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.73

2.7871

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.1225

3.2164

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-190/256

3.3844

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-64/256

3.3923

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

3.2136

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-120/256

3.197

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-252/256

3.1039

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-168/256

3.5397

-0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-52/256

3.3063

-0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 2.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

