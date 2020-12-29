TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat to higher ahead of Senate vote on bigger relief checks

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading as investors awaited the Senate's response to the bigger stimulus check approved by the Democrat-led House of Representatives.

The U.S. yield curve was modestly steeper on the day, in line with overall higher risk appetite trending the last few sessions, as well as expectations of higher inflation. Since late July, the U.S. 2-year and 10-year yield curve has steepened by nearly 49 basis points.

The legislation on the $2,000 stimulus check is headed to a vote in the Senate after President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package on Sunday.

The bill covering the $2,000 COVID check faces a tough path in the Republican-led chamber, with many Republicans pointing to hundreds of billions of dollars in added costs for COVID-19 relief. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to speak on the chamber floor at noon (1700 GMT).

"Yields are higher but up by only a few basis points. We have technical support at 0.95%, 0.96% in the 10-year and it's going to take some great economic number to get through that technical support," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"The market is not betting that we can get this $2,000 check in the Senate," he added.

In morning trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up at 0.938%, from to 0.933% late on Monday.

U.S. 30-year yields climbed to 1.674% US30YT=RR from Monday's 1.669%.

On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields inched down to 0.127% US2YT=RR from 0.133% on Monday.

The yield curve steepened slightly, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year notes at 80.4 basis US2US10=TWEB. Last week, that curve hit its widest in more than three years.

Breakeven rates on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR, which measure expected annual inflation for the next 10 years, were little changed at 1.965.

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday auctions a record $59 billion in 7-year notes, after lackluster sales of 2-year and 50-year debt on Monday.

U.S. 7-year note yields were last down at 0.645% US7YT=RR, from 0.648% on Monday.

December 29 Tuesday 10:33AM New York / 1533 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1025

0.104

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-255/256

0.127

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.17

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-254/256

0.3766

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-220/256

0.6458

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-116/256

0.9331

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-104/256

1.4677

0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-204/256

1.6763

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

