TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat to firmer as investors await Senate move on relief checks

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading, on expectations that a heftier federal stimulus check was unlikely to get the nod in the Republican-led U.S. Senate.

Legislation on a $2,000 stimulus check is in the Senate's hands on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package on Sunday.

Risk appetite ebbed during the latest hour, with yields turning lower for some maturities and shares on Wall Street retreating as investors digested comments from congressional leaders on the hotly debated stimulus.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he objected to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's call for the chamber to approve the $2,000 relief check by unanimous consent. McConnell also said the Senate will address the issue this week. L1N2J90H3

"The wall among Senate Republicans to stick to $600 impact payments is cracking, but the majority leader could have the cement to hold it together," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, in his latest research note.

"Time is running out, maybe," he added.

As this developed, the Treasury's U.S. 7-year note auction showed tepid results, weighed down by the increase in auction size, and in line with the underwhelming outcomes for the 2-year and 5-year offerings on Monday.

The high yield was at 0.662%, slightly higher than the "when-issued" or expected level of around 0.660% at the bid deadline, which meant investors demanded a little more yield to own the paper.

There were $136.6 billion in bids for a 2.31 bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand. That ratio was lower than last month's 2.37 and the 2.47 average, according to analysts. Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, took 60.3% of supply, lower than November's 65.4% uptake, and the 63.1% average.

The U.S. yield curve, meanwhile, was slightly steeper on the day, with the overall steepening trend still intact amid increased risk appetite trending the last few sessions, as well as expectations of higher inflation. The yield spread between 2-year and 10-year notes was at 80.4 basis US2US10=TWEB.

Last week, that curve hit its widest in more than three years. Since late July, the gap between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields has widened by roughly50 basis points.

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was flat at 0.934%, from 0.933% late on Monday.

Post-auction, U.S. 7-year note yields were last down at 0.645% US7YT=RR, from 0.648% on Monday.

U.S. 30-year yields rose to 1.675% US30YT=RR from Monday's 1.669%.

On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched lower to 0.128% US2YT=RR from 0.133% on Monday.

Breakeven rates on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR, which measure expected annual inflation for the next 10 years, slipped to 1.962%, from Monday's 1.967%.

December 29 Tuesday 1:52PM New York / 1852 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-254/256

0.1289

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1727

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-254/256

0.3766

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-220/256

0.6458

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-112/256

0.9347

0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-100/256

1.4686

0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-216/256

1.6743

0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

