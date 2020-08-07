TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat after job growth slows less than expected

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were roughly flat on Friday morning after the Labor Department reported that U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply, but less than expected in July.

Longer-dated yields initially rose after the July employment report showed the headline payrolls figures beat economists' expectations. But that move was quickly retraced, leaving the benchmark yield US10YT=RR last down half a basis point at 0.531%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR was flat at 0.117%.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chris Reese)

((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.