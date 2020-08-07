TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat after job growth slows less than expected

US Markets

Treasury yields were roughly flat on Friday morning after the Labor Department reported that U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply, but less than expected in July.

Longer-dated yields initially rose after the July employment report showed the headline payrolls figures beat economists' expectations. But that move was quickly retraced, leaving the benchmark yield US10YT=RR last down half a basis point at 0.531%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR was flat at 0.117%.

