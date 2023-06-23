TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall, tracking Europe; but market only prices one more Fed hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Friday as the market allowed for at least one more Federal Reserve interest rate hike in the near term and weighed the potential for slower growth - if not worse - signaled by weaker-than-expected growth in the euro zone.

Euro zone business growth stalled in June as a manufacturing recession deepened and a previously resilient services sector barely grew, according to HCOB's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the 20 countries sharing the euro currency.

In the United States, business activity fell to a three-month low in June as services growth eased for the first time this year and the contraction in the manufacturing sector deepened, according to S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index.

The Treasury yield curve measuring the difference between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=RR inverted further to -101.2 basis points - its most since March - as the short end edged higher than the long end, indicating a recession lies ahead.

"The Treasury market is pricing in the reality of monetary policymakers’ willingness to risk an economic slowdown of some significance in their endeavor to re-establish price stability," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4.8 basis points to 4.752%, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR slid 5.7 basis points to 3.742%.

Germany's two-year bund yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to expectations for monetary policy, dropped 6 basis points to 3.175%.

Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, said slowdown fears emerged after the weak European PMI, which spilled into the Treasury market.

"Overall, conviction levels are pretty low, which is driving a lot more volatility in rates," Goldberg said, referring to low volume and thin trading.

But the U.S. PMI remained above a reading of 50 for the fifth straight month, adding to evidence the American economy has continued expanding in the April-through-June period.

The yield on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 4.9 basis points to 3.824%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.223%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.22% a year for the next decade.

Fed funds futures have priced in just one more hike before the end of the year, in contrast with statements from U.S. central bank officials that they expect two more.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told Reuters two more rate hikes this year is a "very reasonable" projection, but given how fast rates have risen and are now likely close to where they need to be, it's better to move more slowly and carefully than before.

"If inflation and labor markets slow down in the next few months, it's going to be very difficult for the Fed to deliver on that. There's a fair bit of caution in adhering to the Fed's forward guidance," Goldberg said.

June 23 Friday 3:02 p.m. New York / 1902 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1525

5.3044

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.185

5.4101

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-22/256

4.7499

-0.050

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-110/256

4.3313

-0.054

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-90/256

3.9963

-0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-60/256

3.8767

-0.052

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-252/256

3.7424

-0.057

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-16/256

4.0172

-0.052

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-124/256

3.8232

-0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -0.25 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.