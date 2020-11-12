TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall, tracking Europe, amid surge in COVID cases

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slumped on Thursday, in line with Europe, weighed down by the persistent rise in coronavirus cases around the world and data showing inflation is going nowhere in the world's largest economy.

The U.S. yield curve, which can be viewed as a gauge of risk appetite, also flattened on Thursday after steepening the last several sessions on positive COVID-19 vaccine news from Pfizer Inc PFE.N early this week. Analysts said investors are realizing that distributing the vaccine to the world would take time.

U.S. yields also tracked declines in Europe, with yields in the region falling as caution replaced enthusiasm over COVID-19 vaccines, while focus also remained on the European Central Bank.

"People are buying back Treasuries after having sold off sharply the last couple of days. We got to 97 basis points in the 10-year and 1% is a very critical reading here, psychologically," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"It's going to take a little bit of effort to get through that 1%, and today's CPI number didn't help. Rising coronavirus cases every day won't help either," he added.

Thursday's data showed U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in October, as moderate gains in the cost of food were offset by cheaper gasoline amid slack in the economy. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, CPI was also flat in October after rising 0.2% the prior month.

On the coronavirus front, reported new COVID-19 infections of 142,279 on Wednesday were at an all-time daily high for a second day in a row and above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, a Reuters tally showed. The United States has reported a total of 10.4 million cases and 241,809 deaths throughout the pandemic.

In midmorning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were down at 0.917% US10YT=RR, from 0.989% late on Tuesday. Bond markets were closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Ten-year yields briefly inched higher after a report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 709,000 for the week ended Nov. 7, compared with 757,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 735,000 applications in the latest week.

U.S. 30-year yields fell to 1.686% US30YT=RR from Tuesday's 1.76%.

On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields slipped to 0.174% US2YT=RR from 0.185% on Tuesday.

The U.S. yield curve, meanwhile, flattened, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year narrowing to 73.9 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

Later on Thursday, the Treasury auctions $27 billion in 30-year bonds. Demand was solid enough for the last two auctions this week of U.S. three-year and 10-year notes, though with mixed underlying statistics.

The last few 30-year auctions, however, were weak overall.

"I don't think this auction is going to go well," said Evercore's Shipley. "There's not going to be much demand for the long bond because people expect yields to go higher."

November 12 Thursday 10:12AM New York / 1512 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-231/256

0.1748

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

0.2343

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-56/256

0.4091

-0.051

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-232/256

0.6609

-0.065

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-152/256

0.9176

-0.071

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-88/256

1.4554

-0.076

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-188/256

1.6865

-0.074

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.25 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

