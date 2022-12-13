TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall sharply on November inflation cheer

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped after the release of November data showing U.S. consumer prices barely rose last month, an indication that the Fed's battle against inflation has started to bear fruit and that future tightening may be less aggressive.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields US10YT=RR - which move inversely to prices - dropped by about 15 basis points just after the data and then climbed to 3.506%, still over 10 bps lower day on day.

Two-year-yields US2YT=RR - which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations - fell 17 bps on Tuesday to 4.23%.

The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%. In the 12 months through November, the CPI climbed 7.1%, the smallest advance since December 2021.

"If you want to declare that inflation has been dealt a death blow, you want to see this kind of numbers over ideally a number of months, but you have got to start somewhere, and this is where it starts," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for Americas at ING.

The Fed this year has embarked on the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years to contain the biggest jump in inflation in decades, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month that after four consecutive 75 bp increases the pace of rate hikes could slow in December. It is largely expected to increase rates by 50 bps on Wednesday.

The central bank's less aggressive stance followed better-than-expected consumer price data in October, which fueled a bond rally over the past few weeks.

"This is now two months in a row of very unexpectedly low inflation, so I think this is confirming that what was observed in the October CPI was not a fluke," said Andy Sparks, head of portfolio management research at MSCI.

Still, he said, while inflation was on a downward trajectory, there were still reasons to be cautious.

"Two readings are still just two readings ... it still doesn't make a strong trend, and the market as well as the Fed have been so consistently wrong over the past year and a half that I think it would be premature to say that victory has been achieved," said Sparks.

Fed funds future traders were pricing in that the so-called terminal rate - the peak in interest rates next year - would hit 4.85% in May. That was down from projections of about 4.98% before the CPI data was released. FEDWATCH

Fed funds futures prices also implied a higher chance that the Fed will follow its expected half-point interest-rate hike this week with a smaller 25 bp rate hike in February. Before the inflation report, traders were betting on a second half-point hike in February.

"The CPI news is helping investors feel optimistic that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will announce tomorrow that the Fed is raising the fed funds’ rate 50 basis points, while the next two hikes are priced to be 25 bps, signaling a less hawkish inflation stance," José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said in a note.

The yield curve comparing two-year Treasury yields with 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB, while still deep in negative territory, steepened on Tuesday to -72.6 bps from -77 bps on Monday. An inversion in that part of the curve is seen as a harbinger of an upcoming recession.

Separately, on Tuesday the U.S. Treasury Department sold $18 billion in 29-year eleven-month bonds at a high yield of 3.513%, about three basis points higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline- a sign that investors demanded a premium to buy the paper.

U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RR jumped about four bps after the auction to close at 3.529%, down about five bps from Monday.

December 13 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.2525

4.3589

-0.054

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.54

4.7115

-0.137

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-128/256

4.2308

-0.172

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-32/256

3.9554

-0.163

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-254/256

3.6543

-0.148

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-182/256

3.5948

-0.136

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-36/256

3.5067

-0.104

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-168/256

3.7379

-0.086

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-164/256

3.5299

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 4.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.25 -2.75 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Nick Macfie and Andrea Ricci) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

