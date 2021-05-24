TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on overall caution in risk assets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose, pushing yields lower on Monday in quiet trading, as investors grew nervous about volatility in risk assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Market participants were also concerned about the potential tapering of asset purchases by the Federal Reserve in the face of strong economic data.

U.S. 10-year yields dipped to one-week lows, while 20-year and 30-year yields slid to their lowest in two weeks.

"We're entering a period of pretty listless summer trading. There's not a lot of key events and there are very few data points," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

"There are quite a few concerns out there about risk and risk assets and that's driving a rotation back to Treasuries," he added.

U.S. shares traded higher on Monday though, as stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks. But at one point, the S&P 500 .SPX fell as much as 4.3% from its May 7 high. .N

Cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin also rallied on Monday, but only after a sharp sell-off over the weekend.

In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.616% US10YT=RR from 1.632% late on Friday.

U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.306% US30YT=RR from Friday's 2.233%. They fell as low as 2.303%, the lowest since May 11.

U.S. 5-year note yields, which typically reflect interest rate expectations, slipped to 0.814% US5YT=RR from Friday's 0.828%.

TD's Goldberg also said investors are worried about potential tapering by the Fed.

In Fed minutes last week, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the economic recovery continue to gain momentum.

"There's a lot of nervousness that if the data continues to improve, the Fed may be willing to pull back from quantitative easing a little bit sooner," Goldberg said.

The market is also prepping for this week's auction of U.S. 2-year, 5-year, and 7-year notes.

In money markets, the overnight repo rate dropped below 0% to -0.1% USONRP=, the lowest since late March. Excess cash in the financial system, as a result of the Fed's asset purchases has weighed on short-term rates.

May 24 Monday 10:23AM New York / 1423 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.01

0.0101

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1534

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.324

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-182/256

0.8099

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

1.2689

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-36/256

1.6097

-0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-168/256

2.2091

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-156/256

2.3004

-0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 0.50

