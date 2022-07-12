TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall for 2nd day; 2/10 yield curve most inverted since at least 2010

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, taking their cue from stocks with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index down, as growth slowdown concerns continued to funnel investors to safe-haven government bonds.

The benchmark U.S 2/10 yield curve remained inverted for a fifth consecutive day, with the two-year yield exceeding that of the 10-year by as much as 12 basis points US2US10=TWEB. That's the largest inversion since at least March 2010, according to Refinitiv data. It was last at -8.9 bps.

Other banks saw a slightly different level of inversion for the 2/10 spread. BMO Capital said the 2s/10s pushed as low as -10 bps, the most inverted spread since February 2007.

"The combination of monetary policymakers' hawkish conviction, building economic slowdown concerns, and an emerging interest in buying duration has led to further curve compression/inversion," wrote BMO strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery wrote in a research note.

In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were down 8 bps, at 2.9078% US10YT=RR.

The U.S. Treasury will auction 10-year notes later on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo rates strategist Zachary Griffiths, in a research note on Tuesday, said he expects weaker demand for the 10-year note, given that the yield has fallen roughly 10 bps from the previous auction clearing level and has "richened considerably versus Treasury 5s and 30s since the last auction."

He also noted that U.S. 10-year notes have become less attractive to foreigners on an FX-adjusted basis.

Griffiths, for instance, pointed out that 10-year Treasuries currently offer a euro-based investor roughly 100-bps less than the 10-year German bund when hedging the first three months of FX risk.

U.S. 30-year bond yields were down 7.6 bps at 3.104% US30YT=RR

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields dropped 6 bps to 3.012% US2YT=RR.

July 12 Tuesday 10:39AM New York / 1439 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.1275

2.1688

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.695

2.7702

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

3.0223

-0.048

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

3.0549

-0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-42/256

2.9957

-0.054

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-140/256

3.0021

-0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-152/256

2.9225

-0.069

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-96/256

3.3627

-0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-120/256

3.109

-0.071

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 -0.75

