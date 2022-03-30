TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall, curve steepens as investors focus on recession risks

By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell, while a key part of the yield curve steepened on Wednesday, unwinding recent moves betting that aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening could send the world's largest economy into recession as it tries to curb soaring inflation.

The U.S. two-year and 10-year yield curve US2US10=RR briefly inverted to minus 0.03 of a basis point on Tuesday, before bouncing back to 4 basis points on Wednesday.

An inversion of this part of the yield curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years.

Short-term Treasury yields have jumped on expectations that the Fed will hike rates multiple times this year to tackle the fastest inflation in 40 years, while growth concerns are weighing on the long end.

Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed's benchmark rate USONFFE= to rise to 2.60% by February, compared with 0.33% today. FEDWATCH

Analysts though are divided on whether the inversion of the two-year, 10-year yield curve might be different this time.

"There's so much uncertainty on the economy, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and people are thinking that an inversion suggests a recession is coming. I don't think so," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income, at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"At this point, there is a lot of talk that the inversion signals a recession maybe 18 months down the road. But there's a lot of time between now and then."

Some argue that the longer-dated yields are being artificially held down by the Fed's $8.9 trillion bond holdings, which makes the inversion a less reliable signal than in the past. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, echoed the same sentiment.

"The balance sheet will need to decline significantly," she said, citing the "distortive effects" the Fed's nearly $9 trillion in holdings are having on financial markets. She said those holdings may have depressed 10-year Treasury yields by as much as 1.5 percentage points.

Research suggested that the U.S. 10-year yield would be around 3.60% without that stimulus. When the Fed starts shrinking its balance sheet through quantitative tightening, Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York, said the 10-year yield will rise to fair value.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dropped 5 basis points to 2.3488% on Wednesday. They reached 2.56% on Monday, the highest since May 2019. U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR were also lower, down nearly four basis points at 2.3163%, having risen to 2.45% on Tuesday, the highest since March 2019.

Continued geopolitical Russia-Ukraine tension also added to U.S. Treasuries' safe-haven appeal.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation," bombarded a city in northern Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after promising to scale down operations there. Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed a pullback near the capital as a ploy to regroup by invaders taking heavy losses.

On the data front, U.S. private employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, adding 455,000 jobs last month.

Gross domestic product also increased at a 6.9% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth. That was revised slightly down from the 7.0% pace estimated in February.

March 30 Wednesday 3:59 PM New York / 1959 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.53

0.5381

-0.036

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.0075

1.0267

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-224/256

2.3143

-0.037

Three-year note US3YT=RR

97-234/256

2.486

-0.047

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-70/256

2.4416

-0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-164/256

2.4311

-0.050

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-208/256

2.3524

-0.048

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-40/256

2.6243

-0.056

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-80/256

2.4728

-0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 -0.75 Inversion of key U.S. yield curve slice is a recession alarm EXPLAINER-Why an inverted yield curve may not be all bad for U.S. banks EXPLAINER-U.S. yield curve inversion: What is it telling us? (Reporting by Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

