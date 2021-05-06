TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall before non-farm payrolls report

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields weakened on Thursday in a choppy session, moving within narrow ranges, as investors largely shrugged off better-than-expected initial jobless claims data and instead looked ahead to Friday's key non-farm payrolls report.

U.S. payrolls will likely confirm the economy's solid path to recovery from the pandemic, analysts said. Economists expect 978,000 new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.

Analysts said whisper numbers suggested that Friday's report could show a rise of more than one million jobs.

The yield curve, meanwhile, flattened for a fifth straight day, as yields on the long end stalled amid increased investor demand with the Federal Reserve repeatedly affirming its dovish stance. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid to 140 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

"I'd say positions are being squared or shorts covered, which is counter to the bearish narrative," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners.

"Inflation remains a near-term risk but so far, the word 'transitory' remains a key hope and a single 1 million jobs non-farm payrolls print is only just beginning," he added.

U.S. yields briefly inched higher after data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 498,000 for the week ended May 1, compared with 590,000 in the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020, when mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses were enforced to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 540,000 applications in the latest week.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56% US10YT=RR, from 1.584% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RRwere down at 2.235% from Wednesday's 2.256%.

U.S. 5-year note yieldsUS5YT=RR, which typically reflect interest rate expectations, rose to 0.796% from Wednesday's 0.803%.

Going into Friday's non-farm payrolls, BMO Capital said in its latest research note that earlier U.S. numbers that serve as proxies for the jobs data bode well, with eight positive reports, and only three negative ones.

That said, it pointed out that even another 1 million-plus jobs added back to the economy would not be sufficient to "meaningfully alter the current trading paradigm in the U.S. rates market."

The U.S. five-year breakeven inflation backed off a 10-year high of 2.696% hit on Wednesday. It was last at 2.658% US5TIP=RR.

"It appears Treasuries are buying into the FOMC's relatively benign (inflation) outlook and concurs price pressures will be transitory," Action Economics said in its blog.

May 6 Thursday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0375

0.038

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1566

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-48/256

0.3109

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-196/256

0.7981

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-8/256

1.2453

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-12/256

1.5625

-0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-240/256

2.1277

-0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-40/256

2.2372

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

