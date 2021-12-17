TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as traders assess Fed, Omicron effects

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday as traders assess the recent hawkish Federal Reserve stance against economic effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Fed officials are focused on bringing inflation down to their 2% goal and winding down asset purchases by March will give them greater "optionality" next year to raise interest rates if needed, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said in a CNBC interview on Friday.

But traders had since Wednesday, when the Fed ended its last meeting of the year, placed some bets that the faster taper would allow for fewer rate hikes down the line, or farther between, as the Fed re-focuses on economic data.

The spread between yields on the 5- and 30-year Treasury bond US5US30=RR, was at 66.8 basis points, slightly flatter on the day but holding on to most of Thursday's sharp steepening move. That spread ended at 61.4 bps on Wednesday.

"The market is a little bit nervous about the recent resurgence of COVID cases," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"The market right now is penciling rate hikes a little bit further out the curve. The curve has been steepening over the last few days. It does suggest that the market is getting a little bit more nervous about COVID and is not as confident in the visibility of higher rates."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 3.7 basis points to 1.385%.

"If you look at interest rates they are going down, if you look the 10-year, it's down from (1.48%) to 1.37% in two days, and the reason for that is Omicron scare," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

European countries prepared to impose further restrictions on Friday in an effort to stem surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that are threatening to stall a global economic recovery.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 4.4 basis points to 1.817%.

The two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR yield spread was at 76.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.2 basis points at 0.619%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.693%, after closing at 2.739% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.41%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.382%.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; editing by Diane Craft)

