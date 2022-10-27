TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as spending slowdown bolsters hopes of Fed policy easing

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid further on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer and business spending slowed in the third quarter, pointing to a possible peak in inflation that could allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR slid below the 4% threshold as investors hoped the third-quarter GDP report would lead the Fed to indicate an easing of its rate hikes, as soon as December, when policymakers meet next week.

Growth in consumer spending slowed to a 1.4% rate from the second quarter's 2.0% pace, the Commerce Department said. A separate report showed new orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, seen as a proxy for business spending, unexpectedly fell in September.

A key indicator of price pressures, the GDP deflator, came in at 4.1% versus the second quarter's 9.1% reading, well below expectations of 5.3%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"This conforms with the broader peak inflation narrative, and that's a good portion of what's driving the bid for Treasuries at the moment," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Fed funds futures priced in an 88.5% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, down from an 89.3% chance on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Expectations for a 50-basis-point hike in December rose.

While Treasury yields slid and the outlook for the next rate hike eased a bit, the lower end of the yield curve showed an increased likelihood of a recession as it inverted further.

The negative yield spread on three-month bills and 10-year Treasury notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB increased to -8.2 basis points after it closed inverted on Wednesday, the first time it has indicated a recession since March 2020, according to Tradeweb.

The real interest rate, which is adjusted for inflation, has fallen sharply in the past week on expectations the Fed will soon downshift its pace of tightening, said Joseph LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in New York.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 5.5 basis points to 3.960%, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 4.104%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 7.8 basis points at 4.340%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.602%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.461%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging almost 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.519%.

Oct. 27 Thursday 2:14 PM New York / 1814 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.945

4.0396

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.2975

4.4534

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-17/256

4.34

-0.078

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

4.2948

-0.099

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-22/256

4.1058

-0.085

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-8/256

4.0364

-0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-64/256

3.9598

-0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-92/256

4.3321

-0.058

30-year bond US30YT=RR

81-28/256

4.1042

-0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.50 0.50

