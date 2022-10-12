TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as sell-off eases before key CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The sell-off in Treasuries eased on Wednesday, but data showing U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September indicate inflation will stay high and keep the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates.

The producer price index for final demand rebounded 0.4% last month, while in the 12 months through September the PPI increased 8.5% after advancing 8.7% in August, the Labor Department said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.2% last month and climbing 8.4% year-on-year. Markets now await the release of the consumer price index on Thursday. The CPI over the past 12 months is seen rising 8.1%, a bit slower than the previous 8.3% clip.

Treasuries bounced, with yields initially edging higher after the PPI reading, but then turning lower after the release of the Fed's minutes of its Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Investors are in a tough environment, trying to gauge how hard the Fed cracks down on inflation and also deal with the Bank of England's emergency move to back British pensions after the government's tax cut plans roiled markets, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"You've had the inflation story, and people are looking to see whether or not the equity market gets clobbered here or doesn't get clobbered here in terms of the 3,600 level," he said, referring to a resistance level on the S&P 500 .SPX.

"There are a lot of people who are looking at the UK situation still. There are so many cross currents, (the market) really is just bouncing around," Ricchiuto said.

Equity markets rose after the minutes were released but closed down for the day, with the S&P 500 under 3,600.

The minutes said several policymakers observed "it would be important to calibrate the pace of further policy tightening with the aim of mitigating the risk," a view the market took as dovish, said Edwin Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

"It will be hard for the Fed to remain aggressive with tightening as the economy deteriorates quickly," Moya said in a note to investors. "The Fed is giving us subtle dovish hints here and that is good news for risky assets."

Money markets are pricing in a 92% probability that Fed policymakers will hike rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time when they meet on Nov. 1-2. FEDWATCH

Another hike of at least 50 basis points in December is expected to bring the Fed's policy rate to 4.25% to 4.50% by the end of 2022.

But investors fear the Fed's policy tightening, its most aggressive in decades, could jolt the economy into a recession, as the inverted Treasury yield curve has indicated for months.

Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge Exchange-Traded Fund, said Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday was cognizant of what the U.S. central bank's actions could cause.

"She's attentive to the risk of further adverse shocks," Davis said. "Her speech was pretty dovish to me."

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -39.3 basis points. While still inverted, it has eased from a reading of -57.80 on Sept. 22.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.9 basis points to 4.287%, while the 10-year US10YT=RR yield slid 4.1 basis points to 3.898%.

The yield on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 2.3 basis points to 3.879%.

The Treasury will sell $18 billion of 30-year bonds at auction on Thursday.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.371%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.293%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Oct 12 Wednesday 4:19 PM New York / 2019 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.545

3.6267

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.0275

4.1683

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

4.2869

-0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

4.3061

-0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-16/256

4.1106

-0.056

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-22/256

4.0266

-0.051

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-176/256

3.8982

-0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-56/256

4.1796

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-140/256

3.8784

-0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 2.50 The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.347%. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

