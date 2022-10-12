TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as sell-off eases before key CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The sell-off in Treasuries eased on Wednesday, but data showing U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September suggest inflation will remain high and keep the Federal Reserve on track to aggressively hike interest rates.

The producer price index for final demand rebounded 0.4% last month, while in the 12 months through September the PPI increased 8.5% after advancing 8.7% in August, the Labor Department said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rising 0.2% last month and climbing 8.4% year-on-year. Markets now await the release of the consumer price index on Thursday. The CPI over the past 12 months is seen rising 8.1%, a bit slower than the previous 8.3% clip.

Treasuries bounced, with yields initially edging higher after the PPI reading, but they then turned lower after the release of the Fed's minutes of its Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Fed policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance for some time to meet the U.S. central bank's goal of lowering inflation - a message in line with the hawkish tone officials have voiced since then.

Investors are in a tough environment, trying to gauge how hard the Fed cracks down on inflation and also deal with the Bank of England's emergency move to back British pensions after the government's tax cut plans roiled markets, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"You’ve had the inflation story, and people are looking to see whether or not the equity market gets clobbered here or doesn’t get clobbered here in terms of the 3,600 level," he said, referring to a resistance level on the S&P 500.

"There are a lot of people who are looking at the UK situation still. There are so many cross currents, (the market) really is just bouncing around," Ricchiuto said.

The minutes said several policymakers observed that "it would be important to calibrate the pace of further policy tightening with the aim of mitigating the risk," a view the market took as dovish, said Edwin Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

"It will be hard for the Fed to remain aggressive with tightening as the economic deteriorates quickly," Moya said in a note to investors. "The Fed is giving us subtle dovish hints here and that is good news for risky assets."

Equity markets rose after the minutes were released.

Money markets are pricing in a 92% probability that Fed policymakers will hike rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time when they meet on Nov. 1-2. FEDWATCH

Another hike of at least 50 basis points in December also is expected to bring the Fed's policy rate to 4.25% to 4.50% by the end of 2022.

But investors fear the Fed's policy tightening, its most aggressive in decades, could jolt the economy into a recession, as the inverted Treasury yield curve has indicated for months.

Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday was cognizant of what the U.S. central bank's actions could cause.

"She's attentive to the risk of further adverse shocks," Davis said. "Her speech was pretty dovish to me."

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -38.2 basis points. While still inverted, it has eased from a reading of -57.80 on Sept. 22.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.1 basis points to 4.295%, while the 10-year's yield US10YT=RR slid 2.4 basis points to 3.915%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.7 basis points to 3.895%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.377%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.29%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.335%.

Oct. 12 Wednesday 3:09 PM New York / 1909 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.55

3.6319

0.026

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.03

4.171

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

4.2953

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

4.3145

-0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-254/256

4.1264

-0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-248/256

4.0462

-0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-144/256

3.9146

-0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-252/256

4.1984

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-76/256

3.8943

-0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.00 1.50

