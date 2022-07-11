TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as risk aversion weighs; inflation in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday in choppy trading, in line with Europe, drawing safe-haven bids amid a sell-off on Wall Street driven by growth concerns that could hurt earnings.

This was the first drop in U.S. benchmark 10-year yields in four sessions. U.S. 10-year yields were last down 11 basis points to 2.99% US10YT=RR.

"This looks more like a traditional risk-off mode," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We're having a big sell-off in equities in the U.S., and had big ones in Europe and Asia as well. The rally is interesting given the supply of Treasuries we have over the next couple of days."

The three major U.S. stock indexes were down on Monday. Risk-off sentiment, further pressured by Macao's first casino shutdown in over two years to curb the spread of COVID-19, sent the Nasdaq into negative territory, with market leading tech- and tech-adjacent megacap stocks weighing heaviest. .N

Euro zone bond yields were also lower on Monday while long-term inflation expectations dropped below 2% as recession fears deepened after warnings about a possible cut in Russian gas supplies. GVD/EUR

In afternoon trading, U.S. 30-year bond yields were down 9.2 bps at 3.177% US30YT=RR.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields dropped 5.5 bps to 3.065% US2YT=RR.

The U.S. 2/10 yield curve remained inverted, with the two-year exceeding that of the 10-year by as much as 8.7 bps US2US10=TWEB, the largest inversion since early April. It has been inverted in the last four sessions. Inversions are considered a harbinger of eventual recession.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $43 billion in three-year notes US3YT=RR, a billion lower from last month, with mixed results.

The high yield of 3.093% came below the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting there was appetite for the note even though the safe-haven rally pushed yields lower. There were $104.4 billion in bids for a 2.43 bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, slightly down from 2.45 last month, even with the $1 bln reduction in size.

Post-auction, U.S. three-year yields were down 5.9 bps at 3.099% US3YT=RR

The Treasury's $93 billion U.S. three-month and six-month auctions went poorly, with the yields for both bills post-auction much higher than the expected rate at the deadline.

"The big $6 billion increase in the volume of the three-month hurt the bidding metric," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"Uncertainties over the FOMC's (Federal Open Market Committee) path left many sidelined, while there remains strong usage of the Fed's reverse repo facility," she added.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction 10-year notes.

Investors are also looking ahead to Wednesday's U.S. CPI, which could determine the pace of the Fed's rate hikes.

Economists are forecasting that the year-on-year consumer price index will hit a fresh 40-year high of 8.8% in June, according to a Reuters poll. The monthly core index is seen slipping, however, to 5.8% from 6.0% in May.

July 11 Monday 3:35PM New York / 1935 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.0175

2.0554

0.092

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.6625

2.7353

0.093

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

3.0718

-0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-94/256

3.1024

-0.057

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-232/256

3.0518

-0.088

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-36/256

3.0668

-0.102

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-252/256

2.9946

-0.106

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-96/256

3.4333

-0.106

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-44/256

3.1787

-0.090

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.25 -2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.25 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

