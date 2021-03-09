US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as recent rise seen overextended; auctions in focus

U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a sell-off that market participants have deemed overextended.

    * U.S yield curve flattens for 2nd straight session
    * U.S. 10-year borrowing cost in repo market at -3.91%
    * Focus on $58 billion auction of new 3-year notes

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on
Tuesday, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the
benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a sell-off
that market participants have deemed overextended.
    The rally in Treasuries came ahead of an auction of U.S.
10-year and 30-year debt on Wednesday and Thursday, with
investors seeking to cover massive shorts on both maturities.
The U.S. Treasury will also auction $58 billion in 3-year notes.
    The U.S. yield curve flattened on Tuesday for a second
straight session, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year
notes at 137.4 basis points <US2US10=TWEB>, after hitting its
steepest level since September 2015 on Friday.
    "This the first time since the last few hours of February
that we've had four consecutive four-hour periods of stronger
prices in the Treasury market," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"So there's a good amount of oomph behind the move in prices."
    In midmorning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were down 5 basis
points at 1.538% after rising to 1.613% on Monday, just below
their recent peak at the highest since February 2020.
<US10YT=RR> 
    "It's possible that this is a short squeeze on Treasuries
going into a key auction," said ING senior rates strategist
Antoine Bouvet.
    "To some extent it is also a relief rally after a long spell
of volatility we have had in bonds in recent weeks." 
    Following a surge in short positions, the cost of borrowing
10-year U.S. Treasuries in the repurchase agreement market
turned negative in recent sessions and had remained that way on
Monday. On Tuesday, the average cost to borrow the 10-year was
-3.32%, from Monday's -2.91%.
    Janney's LeBas said the negative repo rate suggests the
current on-the-run, or newer 10-year, notes has a lot of shorts
against it. 
    "The auction will probably be a time to close the shorts
because the cost of shorting on-the-run 10s are pretty high," he
added.
    Speculators piled into short positions across the Treasury
curve last week, adding $45 billion in 10-year net short
positions, the largest increase on record, Penglu Zhao,
quantitative strategist at TD Securities, said in a note, citing
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
    The so-called "belly" of the curve continued to underperform
on Tuesday. After five-year yields rose more than longer-dated
peers on Monday, they recovered less on Tuesday, down just 2
basis points at 0.824%. <US5YT=RR>, while the 7-year yield was
down 4 basis points at 1.237%.
    "We would argue that (the rise in five-year yields) will be
a higher area of concern for the Fed than the increase in yields
in the 10-year space, as it is more reflective of expectations
about their policy rate," Rabobank analysts led by Richard
McGuire told clients.
    
      March 9 Tuesday 10:41AM New York / 1541 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.04         0.0406    -0.005
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.0575       0.0583    -0.005
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-236/256   0.1647    0.002
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-96/256    0.3391    0.000
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     98-92/256    0.8375    -0.013
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    99-44/256    1.2494    -0.031
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     96-8/256     1.5576    -0.036
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      95-92/256    2.1627    -0.037
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     91-120/256   2.2692    -0.035
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.75        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.50        -2.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Edited by
Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)
