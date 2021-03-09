TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as recent rise seen overextended; auctions in focus

* U.S yield curve flattens for 2nd straight session * U.S. 10-year borrowing cost in repo market at -3.91% * Focus on $58 billion auction of new 3-year notes (Adds new comment, dateline, table, updates prices, changes byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, pulling back from a recent 13-month high on the benchmark note, as investors bought back bonds in a sell-off that market participants have deemed overextended. The rally in Treasuries came ahead of an auction of U.S. 10-year and 30-year debt on Wednesday and Thursday, with investors seeking to cover massive shorts on both maturities. The U.S. Treasury will also auction $58 billion in 3-year notes. The U.S. yield curve flattened on Tuesday for a second straight session, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year notes at 137.4 basis points <US2US10=TWEB>, after hitting its steepest level since September 2015 on Friday. "This the first time since the last few hours of February that we've had four consecutive four-hour periods of stronger prices in the Treasury market," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "So there's a good amount of oomph behind the move in prices." In midmorning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were down 5 basis points at 1.538% after rising to 1.613% on Monday, just below their recent peak at the highest since February 2020. <US10YT=RR> "It's possible that this is a short squeeze on Treasuries going into a key auction," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "To some extent it is also a relief rally after a long spell of volatility we have had in bonds in recent weeks." Following a surge in short positions, the cost of borrowing 10-year U.S. Treasuries in the repurchase agreement market turned negative in recent sessions and had remained that way on Monday. On Tuesday, the average cost to borrow the 10-year was -3.32%, from Monday's -2.91%. Janney's LeBas said the negative repo rate suggests the current on-the-run, or newer 10-year, notes has a lot of shorts against it. "The auction will probably be a time to close the shorts because the cost of shorting on-the-run 10s are pretty high," he added. Speculators piled into short positions across the Treasury curve last week, adding $45 billion in 10-year net short positions, the largest increase on record, Penglu Zhao, quantitative strategist at TD Securities, said in a note, citing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The so-called "belly" of the curve continued to underperform on Tuesday. After five-year yields rose more than longer-dated peers on Monday, they recovered less on Tuesday, down just 2 basis points at 0.824%. <US5YT=RR>, while the 7-year yield was down 4 basis points at 1.237%. "We would argue that (the rise in five-year yields) will be a higher area of concern for the Fed than the increase in yields in the 10-year space, as it is more reflective of expectations about their policy rate," Rabobank analysts led by Richard McGuire told clients. March 9 Tuesday 10:41AM New York / 1541 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.0575 0.0583 -0.005 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-236/256 0.1647 0.002 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 99-96/256 0.3391 0.000 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 98-92/256 0.8375 -0.013 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-44/256 1.2494 -0.031 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 96-8/256 1.5576 -0.036 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 95-92/256 2.1627 -0.037 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 91-120/256 2.2692 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Edited by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

