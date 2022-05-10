TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as market reassesses inflation risk

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note tumbling from more than a three-year high to below 3% as the market paused to reassess the inflation outlook a day before key consumer price data is released.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RRslid 11.4 basis points to 2.965%, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RRfell 10.8 basis points to 3.100%, almost trading under 3% at one point.

The Federal Reserve's hawkish pivot on inflation in March drove a sell-off in Treasuries. But when the 10-year's yield on Monday touched 3.203%, a few basis points from an almost decade-high peak in 2018, that sparked a reversal, said George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG Securities.

"It's a risk recalibration. There's no other catalyst, other than it's gone too far, too fast," Goncalves said.

Rates were a one-way train heading higher, but the sheer magnitude of the move eventually burned out, he said. With CPI data due on Wednesday, the market wonders how much the base effect from a year-ago may slow inflation's pace, he said.

"Maybe we're going to get a period of inflation that won't be just heading higher unabatedly," he said. "The base effect, among other things, will make it harder to judge where inflation really is in the next two or three months."

The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show core CPI last month slowed to 6.0% and headline CPI to 8.1% from 6.5% and 8.5%, respectively, in March.

The Treasury will auction $45 billion of three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). On Wednesday, it will sell $36 billion of 10-year notes and $22 billion of 30-year notes on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR narrowed to 38.1 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, fell 3.6 basis points to 2.584%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.991%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was at 2.69%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade, down from about 2.8% on Monday.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.581%.

May 10 Tuesday 10:18 AM New York / 1418 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.8875

0.9019

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.38

1.409

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-215/256

2.5837

-0.036

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-146/256

2.7784

-0.059

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-96/256

2.8858

-0.097

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-112/256

2.9648

-0.110

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-208/256

2.9653

-0.114

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-104/256

3.3181

-0.115

30-year bond US30YT=RR

83-132/256

3.1022

-0.106

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.25 1.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.