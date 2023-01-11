TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as market anticipates inflation slowing

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, a day before the release of consumer price data as the market anticipates inflation is on a sustainable downward path and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by the year end.

Economists polled by Reuters project CPI to slow to 6.5% in December from 7.1% the prior month, an expected reading that is driving a rally in equity and bond markets.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 4.1 basis points to 3.578%, as yields on all longer-dated notes and bonds slid. Yields move inversely to their price.

"The market is really expecting the Fed to roll over fairly quickly and the long end is basically assuming the Federal Reserve will achieve its inflation goals, inflation is going to come down," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

Yields on shorter-dated debt under two years were slightly higher as the front-end makes the assumption that the Fed will continue to raise rates and get to 5%, whether in February or by the end of March, Ricchiuto said.

Futures are pricing in the Fed's target rate will be 4.947% in June, but then it will fall to 4.465% by December, indicating the Fed has cut rates.

"There's a big battle that the Fed has over the next six months. Either it contends with a market that it is too aggressive around Fed rate cuts, or it winds up agreeing that it's time to cut rates," said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street.

The bond market is trying to make sense of how the economy performs after either a hard or soft land as the inverted yield curve still projects a pretty hard recession, Loh said.

"The bond markets are starting to grasp hold of this growth story," he said. "It's really a degree of if it's a mild recession or a hard recession."

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a recession harbinger when short-end yields are higher, or showing an inverted yield curve, than longer-dated securities, was at -67.7 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which often reflects interest rate expectations, slid 0.5 basis points at 4.253%, while yield on the 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 6.2 basis points to 3.692%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.23%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.222%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

Jan. 11 Wednesday 9:43 a.m. New York / 1543 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.57

4.6876

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.71

4.8919

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-254/256

4.2534

-0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

3.9531

-0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-210/256

3.6925

-0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-116/256

3.6368

-0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-128/256

3.5779

-0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-232/256

3.8613

-0.058

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-136/256

3.6924

-0.062

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 2.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

