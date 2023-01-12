TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as inflation slows

US Markets
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped after a brief rise on Thursday following data showing an unexpected fall in consumer prices in December, affirming expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to slow the pace of rate increases.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1% in November. That was the first fall in the CPI since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

In the 12 months through December, the CPI increased 6.5%, the smallest rise since October 2021 and followed a 7.1% advance in November.

U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yield fell 8.3 basis points at 3.474% US10YT=RR.

U.s. two-year yield slid 10.6 bps to 4.123% US2YT=RR.

