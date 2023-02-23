TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as higher rates already priced in amid strong data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid in choppy trading on Thursday, with investors already factoring in strong economic data that has supported expectations of a few more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

U.S. yields shot higher after data showing a tight labor market with the unexpected decline in jobless claims and hotter-than-forecast inflation figures in the gross domestic product (GDP) report. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields rose to a fresh three-month peak of 3.978% after the data, before falling.

Overall, Treasury yields have slipped since posting gains following the economic numbers.

"We've had a string of economic data that has been consistent with the data that we received this morning. So yields have already re-priced higher pretty extensively given higher inflation and the strong labor market," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income, at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"There is only so much more yields can go up from here. So in order to get another leg up, we probably need to see data reflective of February to show that the trend is continuing."

Thursday's reports came in the wake of recent robust data that suggested the U.S. economy may avert a recession after all.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slid to a seasonally-adjusted 192,000 for the week ended Feb. 18, data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims.

At the same time, U.S. GDP increased at a revised 2.7% annualized rate last quarter, the government said in its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. That was revised down from the 2.9% pace reported last month.

More importantly, the fourth-quarter personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, one of the key inflation measures tracked by the Fed for monetary policy, rose 3.7%, from the first reading of 3.2%, while the core PCE climbed to 4.3%, from the initial estimate of 3.9%.

Fed funds futures are priced for 25 basis-point (bp) hikes over the next three meetings, with a peak rate of 5.36% hitting in July. FEDWATCH.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 4.6 bps at 3.876%.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic growth expectations, deepened its inversion to 81.6 bps, suggesting looming recession.

This curve, which has predicted seven of the last eight recessions, has been inverted since July last year despite signs of stable growth based on recent data.

"The steep yield curve inversion we're seeing is still reflective of inflation that stems from a post-pandemic world," said Bryn Mawr's Barnes.

"Some of the more traditional ways of looking at economic growth continue to be distorted because of the post-pandemic environment."

The U.S. two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was little changed at 4.697%.

Also on Thursday, the Treasury auction of $35 billion in U.S. seven-year notes was poorly-received.

The note picked up a high yield of 4.062%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a premium to buy the note. There were $87.1 billion in bids for a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.49, lower than last month's 2.69 and the 2.51 average.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.705

4.8271

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8975

5.0909

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

4.6953

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-222/256

4.4101

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-132/256

4.1082

-0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-200/256

4.0365

-0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-224/256

3.8807

-0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-176/256

4.0448

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-144/256

3.8766

-0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.75 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 -0.25

