TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as banking tension outweighs solid economic data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid in choppy trading on Thursday, as investors continued to weigh the ongoing global banking tension against U.S. economic data that continued to show resilience in the face of multiple rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. yields have fallen in five of the last six days. They showed little reaction, however, to the European Central Bank's rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50% despite turmoil in financial markets. That tension was triggered by the collapse of San Francisco-based Silicon Valley Bank last week and problems at Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

The European lender ended up borrowing up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank, after a slide in its shares intensified fears of a global banking crisis. That somewhat restored some investor confidence the Credit Suisse situation would stabilize eventually.

In mid-morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 11 bps at 3.384%.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve, meanwhile, deepened its inversion, with the gap between the two-year and 10-year yield at -54.4 bps US2US10=TWEB. This curve has earlier in the week narrowed its inversion as traders started to price out some of the rate hikes this year.

U.S. two-year US2YT=RR yields, which typically reflect interest rate expectations, were down 5.1 bps at 3.924%.

U.S. economic data were solid overall.

U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 in the week ended March 11. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 claims for the latest week.

Housing starts bounced nearly 10% last month with building permits higher as well. However, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index plunged to -23.2.

Fed funds futures on Thursday priced in a 25-basis point hike by the Fed at next week's meeting in the wake of positive data overall, with the inflation focus outweighing the financial sector crisis.

Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in emailed comments said the Fed "will make it clear that the stability of the banking system remains strong."

"However, should there be further deterioration within the regional banks, or another blowup, the Fed may consider a pause."

March 16 Thursday 10:22AM New York / 1422 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6

4.7181

-0.037

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5625

4.7474

0.052

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-79/256

3.9217

-0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-104/256

3.7676

-0.077

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-80/256

3.4873

-0.096

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-88/256

3.4547

-0.109

10-year note US10YT=RR

101

3.3802

-0.114

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-68/256

3.7129

-0.094

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-188/256

3.5847

-0.103

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

