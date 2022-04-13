TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after producer prices data

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday and was on track for a second straight day of declines, after data on inflation did not dissuade investors from believing that inflation may have peaked.

The Labor Department said U.S. producer prices (PPI) climbed 1.4% in March, above the 1.1% expectation and an increase from the 0.9% rise in February. In the 12 months through March, PPI shot up 11.2%, the largest increase since the data was initially calculated in November 2010 and above the 10.6% estimate, following a 10.3% jump in February.

The data comes a day after the consumer prices index (CPI) was less than many investors had feared and sparked hope the inflation may have peaked.

Yields initially climbed after the PPI data, before reversing course, and the 10-year yield touched a session low of 2.678%.

"Both CPI and PPI, are likely peaking now, which means you can argue both intermediate and longer-term rates don’t have a ton of room to go much higher because we are starting to see slowing demand, which is actually a good sign," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago.

"One of the worries of inflation is it tends to accelerate purchases for fear of missing out on a lower price today versus a higher price tomorrow, but Americans aren’t doing that."

While the PPI data came in above expectations, some analysts anticipate CPI will trend lower over the next several months but PPI will cool down at a more gradual pace.

Ablin also pointed to the unwinding of trades as a likely contributor for the decline in yields after a steady increase leading up to the inflation data this week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 5.5 basis points to 2.672%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.6 basis points to 2.801%.

More supply is expected to come to the market on Wednesday with the Treasury scheduled to auction $20 billion in 30-year bonds.

Analysts at Wells Fargo expect strong demand for the 30-year auction, as "higher yields and continued need for long duration assets" are expected to overshadow a weak 10-year auction on Tuesday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 36.1 basis points after steepening to 37.78 earlier, its widest gap since March 3.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8 basis points at 2.309%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.394%, after closing at 3.415% on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.855%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade.

