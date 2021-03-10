TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after inflation data

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday after data showed tepid core inflation for February, coming lower than expected and disappointing market participants which had propelled benchmark rates higher the last few weeks on a more upbeat outlook on consumer prices.

U.S. core inflation was 0.1%, lower than market forecasts for a 0.2% rise, although the headline number grew 0.4%, in line with expectations.

U.S. 10-year yields slipped to 1.552% after the data from 1.561% just before. Overall though, the 10-year yield was still marginally up on the day, less than a basis point, compared with Tuesday's 1.544%. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.