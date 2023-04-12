US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after inflation data

April 12, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday after data showing cooler-than-expected headline inflation for March, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates at the next policy meeting, but may pause after that.

Core inflation, however, remained elevated. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.5% in February. Sticky rents continued to drive the so-called core CPI.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 7.9 basis points to 3.356%. U.S. two-year yields also slid, down 13.8 bps at 3.922% US2YT=RR.

