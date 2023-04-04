TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after data suggests economy is cooling

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Tuesday after U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in February, indicating a cooling of the labor market that can help slow inflation and allow the Federal Reserve to loosen monetary policy.

The yield on two-year US2YT=RR Treasuries, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 12.2 basis points at 3.858%, while the benchmark 10-year note's yield US10YT=RR slid 4.5 basis points to 3.387%.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, decreased 632,000 to 9.9 million on the last day of February, the lowest level since May 2021, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report.

U.S. job openings were expected to show a decline in February to 10.4 million from 10.82 million the month before, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"Cooling down of the labor market is one of the things necessary to combat inflation and it's one of the things necessary to see on the horizon the Fed switching from a tightening bias toward accommodation," said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management in New York.

The drop in two-year yields, which have declined more than 100 basis points since Silicon Valley Bank failed on March 10, pushed them below the low end of a 4% range they had roughly hugged in choppy trade since mid-March.

"The market is healing from the turbulence of the last few weeks," Skiba said. "It's just about the markets reversing some of the bearishness that we've seen in the last few weeks and the fact we're not being hit with negative headlines as we walk into the office every morning."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6%, snapping 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted to assess the impact of past increases whose effect lags, as the economy slows and inflation has peaked.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -47.1 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.274%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.440%.

10:26AM April 4 New York

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.63

4.7468

-0.055

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.685

4.8754

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-208/256

3.9738

-0.088

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-118/256

3.7343

-0.096

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-122/256

3.5199

-0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-228/256

3.4803

-0.081

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-160/256

3.4245

-0.066

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-88/256

3.778

-0.045

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-176/256

3.6421

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.50 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.75 1.75 Australia pauses rate hikes to assess tightening impact Australia pauses rate hikes to assess tightening impacthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zs2SNg (Reporting by Herbert Lash, editing by Ed Osmond) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

