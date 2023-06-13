News & Insights

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after CPI data

June 13, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Chuck Mikolajczak for Reuters ->

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after economic data indicated inflation continues to rise at a slower pace, increasing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause its rate hike cycle at its policy announcement on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) showed an annual increase in prices of 4% in May, slowing from a 4.9% reading in April. On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.1%, just shy of the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Traders firmed up expectations the Fed will keep rates steady at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday and keep the benchmark rate at 5.0%-5.25%.

Expectations for the Fed to hold rates are now at 94.2%, up from 79.1% a day ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

"Unlike the employment situation, which continues to defy expectations, inflation numbers came in consistent with expectations," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"Not only should the Fed skip tomorrow’s hike, they should just skip the entire meeting. The data ever so slightly tilts things towards this not just being a skip, but a full-blown hold."

Another reading on inflation is due on Wednesday in the form of the producer price index (PPI) for May.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 4.9 basis points to 3.716%.

More supply will come to the market later on Tuesday when Treasury will auction $18 billion in 30-year bonds.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.2 basis points at 4.520%.

