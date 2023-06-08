TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after claims data suggest slowing economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday after the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, suggesting a slowing U.S. labor market that adds to mounting concerns of a potential recession.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 261,000 for the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

Despite the surge in applications, claims remain at levels consistent with a tight labor market that for some suggest the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing as it works to tame high inflation through tighter monetary policy.

However, people are running down savings built up during the pandemic and as the sharp rise in interest rates bites, household spending will get hit, said Nick Brown, head of economic andinvestment researchat ICG in London.

"We're going to see consumers pull back, and quite hard in terms of discretionary spending," he said. "The big hit to consumers' disposal income is still feeding through the system. We’re going to see more of an impact the next few quarters."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, a barometer for where the market perceives future Fed policy, dropped 5.2 basis points to 4.498%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid 3.1 basis points to 3.753%.

The spread of the Treasury yield curve based on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was at -74.7 basis points. When the spread is inverted - shorter-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt - it is considered a harbinger of a recession.

The data put a halt to a steady rise in yields this week as the market slowing accepted the Fed's mantra that rates will be higher for longer. The two-year yield has gained about 78 basis points since a seven-month closing low of 3.727% on May 4, the day after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.7 basis points to 3.925%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.182%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.22%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.540%.

June 8 Thursday 10:06 a.m. New York / 1406 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.145

5.2844

-0.034

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.185

5.4125

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-138/256

4.4959

-0.054

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-140/256

4.1557

-0.051

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-224/256

3.8756

-0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-136/256

3.8271

-0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-228/256

3.7527

-0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-40/256

4.0847

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-196/256

3.9236

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.25 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Peter Graff and Jonathan Oatisand Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

