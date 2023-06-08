News & Insights

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after claims data suggest slowing economy

June 08, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday after the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week, suggesting the labor market was slowing amid mounting signs of a recession.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, a barometer for where the market perceives future Fed policy, fell 5.2 basis points to 4.498% while the benchmark 10-year note's US10YT=RR yield fell 0.6 basis points to 3.778%.

The spread of the Treasury yield curve based on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was at -72.2 basis points. When the spread is inverted - shorter-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt - it is considered a recession harbinger.

