TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after 10-year note auction, inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday, after an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that showed tepid demand with lower than average bid-to-cover ratio.

The high yield was 1.523%, a little higher compared with the "when-issued" or expected level at the bid deadline of 1.520%. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38, compared with the reopening average of 2.41, according to BMO Capital.

"Financial asset price confusion hasn't gone away, but the fever for higher interest rates has broken for a second day," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

He added that the 10-year yield's two-day range of 1.52%-1.57% allowed an auction award at 1.523% against a four-day high of 1.627%.

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down at 1.510%, from 1.544% on Tuesday. It hit a roughly one-week low of 1.506%.

U.S. 30-year yields fell to 2.241% US30YT=RR from Tuesday's 2.259%.

Earlier in the session, yields were already under pressure after data showed tepid core inflation for February, coming lower than expected and disappointing market participants which had propelled benchmark rates higher the last few weeks on

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. core inflation was 0.1%, lower than market forecasts for a 0.2% rise, although the headline number grew 0.4%, in line with expectations.

"The softer core outcome is likely to be what the market focuses on and it should help to ease some of the bond market anxieties about inflation, but we suspect it will only be a temporary respite," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-year Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) declined after the data and was last up on the day at -0.703% US10YTIP=RR, while the break-even inflation rate on 10-year TIPS, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, was at 2.25% on Wednesday, up from 2.22% on Tuesday.

March 10 Wednesday 1:30PM New York / 1830 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1548

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

0.3286

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-156/256

0.7858

-0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-140/256

1.1929

-0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-124/256

1.5074

-0.037

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-176/256

2.1419

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-28/256

2.2381

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

