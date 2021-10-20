TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after a weak auction of 20-year bonds, with the yield curve steepening for a second day and investors paring back aggressive monetary tightening bets from the Federal Reserve.

Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had flattened the last few sessions on expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing short-dated yields higher.

U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected 20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a higher premium for the bond.

"It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22 FOMC," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover, lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record for the 20-year bond, which the Treasury started selling again in May 2020.

Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven- month high of 1.193% hit on Monday.

The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds at nearly 97 basis points US5US30=TWEB.

"Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher intermediate yields," wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "That also reduces the curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for today."

On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the ECB's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%.

Analysts said the move higher overnight in U.S. long-dated yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" if high inflation continues through the end of the year.

Waller's views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it is time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be premature to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year.

Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate 0#FF:, which track short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July to 62% from 82% on Monday.

In afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year note yield was up one basis point at 1.6461%.

The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy expectations, was last down at 1.1538%.

U.S. 20-year yields US20YT=RR rose to one-week highs of 2.106%, and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1003%.

U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.136% US30YT=RR and were last up 4 basis points at 2.1293%.

October 20 Wednesday 3:47PM New York / 1947 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-193/256

0.3773

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

0.7019

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-170/256

1.1538

-0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-152/256

1.4637

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-104/256

1.6479

0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-80/256

2.1023

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-28/256

2.1314

0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.00 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.