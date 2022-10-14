TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up as policy rate expectations rise

By Herbert Lash and Raechel Thankam Job

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields on Friday edged higher after a red-hot U.S. inflation print the prior day as the market comes to terms with the likelihood interest rates will stay higher for longer and prices in the Federal Reserve's policy rate moving closer to 5%.

The two-year US2YT=RR notes' yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, jumped to a 15-year high of 4.535% on Thursday. It closed lower and on Friday was last up 3 basis points at 4.479%.

Investors were closely watching the British market after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that had sparked turmoil among pension funds, and the bond and currency markets.

News about Truss and the British government has taken a front seat and clouded how much the market is reacting to the higher-than-expected consumer price reading on Thursday, said Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"That makes it a little hard to completely discern how much of this is a changing reaction to CPI," Gwinn said. "Terminal expectations for the Fed moved considerably higher today."

Money markets see the fed funds rate at 4.92% in March 2023, about a 25% increase from where they perceived peak rates to be next year before data that showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected as rents surged by the most since 1990.

The market also now is pricing in an 11.3% probability that the Fed will raise rates by a supersized 100 basis points when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2. The greater likelihood is that it will hike rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time.

RBC had been pricing in two to three rate cuts in the second half of 2023, but has since pulled that back, Gwinn said.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a harbinger of a looming recession that has been inverted since July, widened further to -49.2 basis points.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 3.6 basis points to 3.990% but remained under the 4% mark, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.3 basis points at 3.966%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.466%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.367%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging close to 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.390%.

Oct. 14 Friday 10:44 AM New York / 1444 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.65

3.7336

0.038

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.1725

4.3196

0.039

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-147/256

4.479

0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-102/256

4.4668

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-128/256

4.2376

0.027

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-108/256

4.1382

0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

90

3.9895

0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-16/256

4.2734

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

83-48/256

3.9661

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.00 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; editing by Vidya Ranganathan, Jacqueline Wong and Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

