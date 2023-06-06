TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up as market awaits Fed meeting next week

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded slightly higher on Tuesday as the market awaits the release next week of key consumer price data followed by a Federal Reserve meeting in which futures traders expect policymakers to pause the hiking of interest rates.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 4.6 basis points to 4.529%, while the yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 3.4 basis points to 3.727%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier on Tuesday raised rates by a quarter-point to an 11-year high of 4.1%. The Australian central bank warned that further tightening may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target.

The RBA move was a bit surprising but with U.S. debt ceiling worries out of the way, people in the U.S. are focused more on next week than this week, said Mike Schumacher, head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

The Labor Department on June 13 will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, a day before the Fed is expected to keep its target rate unchanged at 5%-5.25%. It would be the first time since March 2022 that the U.S. central bank does not raise rates.

Fed funds futures show a 75.9% probability that the Fed keeps rates steady, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Markets also are waiting for the Treasury Department to issue around $1 trillion in short-term bills to replenish cash reserves depleted during the debt ceiling impasse in Congress.

"It's going to take cash out of the market, that's the idea. Treasury wants to boost its cash balance," Schumacher said.

"Is this liquidity drain - if you want to call it that - is it going to impact equities and other risky assets in a big way? Remains to be seen because the flow will be negative, but the level of liquidity is still very high," he said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.6 basis points to 3.917%.

The spread on the inversion of the Treasury yield curve, which is a recession harbinger when short-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt, was at -80.5 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.208%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.525%.

June 6 Tuesday 10:09 a.m. New York / 1409 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2025

5.3458

0.024

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2325

5.4643

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-120/256

4.5329

0.050

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-126/256

4.175

0.052

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-226/256

3.8736

0.046

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

3.8116

0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-24/256

3.7274

0.034

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-80/256

4.073

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-220/256

3.9181

0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.75 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.