TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up after 10-year hits two-month low

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged up on Monday after dropping to its lowest level in two months, as surging oil prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine stoked concerns about inflation pressures and slowing economic growth.

Oil prices surged to their highest levels since 2008 on growing supply fears as the United States and its European allies contemplated banning Russian oil imports.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations assembled for a third round of talks in Belarus, both sides said. Two previous rounds yielded little beyond pledges to open routes for humanitarian access that have yet to be successfully implemented.

Markets remained on the defensive, with the S&P 500 .SPX down more than 1% and on track to fall for a third straight day.

"It’s amazing, the last couple of weeks it has been the same factors keeping the market moving in the exact same direction, it has been risk-off, higher energy prices leading to higher inflation expectations," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"The Fed still has its resolve they are going to raise rates, so that continues to keep pressure on the short-end. The long-end is bouncing off a little bit trying to figure out if it should be driven from inflation or lower growth expectations but today it is still risk-off with one eye on the higher energy prices."

Investors will eye the latest inflation reading on the Thursday in the form of the February consumer price index, with expectations calling for a month-over-month increase of 0.8% and a 12-month jump of 7.9%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its next policy statement on March 16.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.1 basis points to 1.753% after falling to 1.668%, its lowest since Jan. 5.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.8 basis points to 2.156%.

More supply will come to the market this week as Treasury auctions $48 billion in 3-year notes, $34 billion in 10-year notes and $20 billion in 30-year bonds.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 23.1 basis points after flattening to 18.47, the narrowest spread since March 16, 2020.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3 basis points at 1.520%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.184%, after closing at 3.143% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.729%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.526%.

