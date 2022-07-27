TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge lower ahead of Fed rate decision

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday hours before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to curb inflation and attempt to steer the U.S. economy from recession and a hard landing.

The bond market already is pricing in an economic slowdown, if not a recession, as seen in the inversion of two- and 10-year Treasury note US2US10=RR yields. The short-end of the yield curve has been higher than the long end nearly all month, with the gap widening to -28.4 basis points on Wednesday.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield rose 1.2 basis points to 3.055% as the 10-year note US10YT=RR declined 1.8 basis points to 2.769%.

The Ukraine war, an energy crunch caused by supply cuts to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the bubble implosion of crypto currencies and the red-hot U.S. housing market showing signs of peeking signal the economic expansion's end, said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer of the Rockefeller Global Family Office.

"I do give a lot of credence to the two and 10s yield curve, and it's natural that every cycle when we get to the inversion, you will hear the bulls arguing that this time is different," Chang said.

"Then of course when we eventually wind up with a recession, we look back and say, 'Ah ha, it worked again!'" Chang added.

Another closely watched part of the yield curve, the gap between three-month bills and 10-year notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB, narrowed to 25.9 basis points, down from a spread of 118.51 at the close on July 1. An inversion also could signal recession.

The Fed will release a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, said it is doubtful the Fed will say or print anything that will provide any assistance or market guidance.

"The Fed has put itself into a zone where individual meetings are important only if they bring surprises and as they do that, the size of the surprise necessary to move markets escalates," Vogel said. "We're completely agnostic with regards to what the Fed will indicate or not indicate."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.3 basis points to 2.995%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.576%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.356%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.414%.

July 27 Wednesday 10:21AM New York / 1421 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.45

2.4995

-0.030

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.88

2.9631

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

3.0446

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

2.9886

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-134/256

2.853

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-148/256

2.837

-0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-244/256

2.763

-0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-32/256

3.2412

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-164/256

2.9951

-0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.50 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 0.00

