TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge lower after high reading of core PCE index

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries moved lower on Friday after a reading of core inflation rose more than expected, suggesting the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates to tame high consumer prices.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% last month after dipping 0.1% in July. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index increased 6.2%, down from 6.4% the previous month, the Commerce Department said.

But excluding volatile food and energy, the PCE price index jumped 0.6% last month after being unchanged in July and the so-called core PCE price index climbed 4.9% on a year-on-year basis in August after increasing 4.7% in July.

"Both headline and core were pretty bad," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore SI in New York.

"Today's number was somewhat discouraging as the core reading was relatively high month to month. The revisions put it even higher for the last two years here."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, initially edged up after the reading but later fell 0.5 basis point to 4.165%. The gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=RR, a recession harbinger, eased back a bit to -46.9 basis points.

Shipley said the reading wasn't enough for the Fed to alter its rate-hiking campaign, though he said by winter core inflation will have eased. The Fed has lifted U.S. borrowing costs faster this year than any time since the 1980s.

"It's not positive for the Fed step back," he said. "The Fed is going to barge ahead."

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Friday the U.S. central bank will need to maintain higher rates for some time and must guard against lowering them prematurely.

"Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target. For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely," she said in prepared remarks for a conference in New York.

The Fed raised its median forecast for core PCE inflation to 4.5% this year from its previous estimate of 4.3% in June. Its estimate for core inflation in 2023 was boosted to 3.1% from the previously projected 2.7% in June.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 4.7 basis points to 3.700%, and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR lost 3 basis points to 3.663%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.127%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.102%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.1% a year for the next decade. The rate has declined from more than 2.6% it showed five weeks ago.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.141%.

Sept. 30 Friday 9:55 AM New York / 1355 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.245

3.3161

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.8175

3.945

0.030

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-41/256

4.1652

-0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-38/256

4.173

-0.015

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-204/256

3.9475

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-52/256

3.8416

-0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-52/256

3.7001

-0.047

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-212/256

3.9735

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88

3.6641

-0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.