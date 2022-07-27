TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge lower after Fed rate decision

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points as it tightens monetary policy further in an effort to curb inflation while trying to steer the U.S. economy away from a hard landing.

The increase was widely expected and raised the federal funds rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

The bond market has been pricing in an economic slowdown, if not a recession, as seen in the inversion of two- and 10-year Treasury note US2US10=RR yields. The short end of the yield curve has been higher than the long end nearly all month, with the gap widening to -29.4 basis points on Wednesday.

The gap was little changed after the Fed's decision.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield rose 1.8 basis points to 3.061% as the 10-year US10YT=RR fell 1.8 basis points to 2.769%. Yields on shorter-term notes normally are lower than long-term notes.

Another part of the yield curve closely watched for a potential recession if it inverts, the gap between three-month bills and 10-year notes US3MUS10Y=TWEB, fell to 29.1 basis points, down from a spread of 118.51 on July 1.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.4 basis point to 3.004%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.608%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.383%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.429%.

July 27 Wednesday 2:13 PM New York / 1813 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.4275

2.4764

-0.054

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.8625

2.9449

-0.034

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-226/256

3.0609

0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-6/256

2.9914

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-128/256

2.8581

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-138/256

2.8432

-0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-232/256

2.7685

-0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-4/256

3.2487

-0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-116/256

3.0048

-0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.75 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019))

